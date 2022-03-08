The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) relieved Tuesday a group of 13 Turkish referees, including high-profile names like Cüneyt Çakır, Fırat Aydınus and Ali Palabıyık, from their Süper Lig and TFF 1. Lig duties for the rest of the season.

The shock decision was made public by the TFF's Central Referring Committee (MHK) as it published an updated list of match officials.

The MHK claimed it considered age and feedback from football clubs to reach its decision.

However, there were media reports of a purge of senior referees, who were reportedly trying to undermine the federation and the MHK, according to the Turkish daily, Sabah.

Apart from Çakır, Aydınus and Palabıyık, the list also included names of some of the most experienced campaigners in Turkish football, like Abdulkadir Bitigen, Bahattin Şimşek, Burak Şeker, Suat Arslanboğa, Hüseyin Göçek, Mert Güzenge, Tugay Kaan Numanoğlu, Alper Ulusoy and Halis Özkahya.

A group of prominent young officials like Yaşar Kemal Uğurlu, Halil Umut Meler, Ümit Öztürk and Arda Kardeşler partly made up TFF new officials list.

Çakır headed for Saudi league

Earlier Sunday, former referee Deniz Ateş Bitnel claimed in Turkish media that Çakır would not be allowed to officiate in Turkey and the UEFA Elite referee was looking for a move to the Saudi football league.

FIFA listed since 2006 and a member of the UEFA Elite since 2010, Çakır reportedly agreed to a $500,000 per season deal, according to Ajanspor.