Fifteen Greek hooligans who were arrested at the violence-marred domestic cup final Saturday are to go on trial for various offenses after they were brought before an Athens prosecutor Monday, according to Greek media.

Among the charges they face are disturbing the peace, causing bodily harm and damage to foreign property.

Greek broadcaster ERT reported that police are continuing their investigations to identify more individuals involved in the violence before, during and after the match.

Riot-trained police used teargas and stun grenades to control the hooligans at the match played at the Athens Olympic Stadium with 50,000 spectators attending.

Spanish winger Aitor Cantalapiedra scored a first-half penalty to lift Panathinaikos to a 1-0 victory over PAOK Thessaloniki.

Supporters from both teams fought police and threw flares and smoke bombs.

Meanwhile, authorities of Athens Olympic Stadium on Monday said extensive damage was done to the venue.

They said 412 plastic seats were destroyed, four suites sustained broken doors and windows with damaged furniture and painted walls, press box damage included broken plexiglass and chairs, and throughout the stadium and outside other damage was reported.

"The extensive damage will be repaired immediately and the uninterrupted effort of the last 2.5 years to upgrade and modernize all the facilities of the Olympic Complex, which have been neglected for many years, will continue with the same consistency," stadium officials said in a statement.