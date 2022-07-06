Veteran Spanish attacking midfielder Joaquin has signed a new one-year contract with Real Betis, two weeks before his 41st birthday, the Spanish club said on Wednesday.
Joaquin's decision means the Betis captain is set to begin a 23rd season and a 14th with the Seville-based outfit as he turns 41 on July 21.
OFICIAL | El juvenil @joaquinarte renueva con el #RealBetis hasta 2023
¡Un año más de !
https://t.co/85N0mVw3cv pic.twitter.com/3dOFTQT5l2— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis) July 6, 2022
The former Spain playmaker is the outfield player with the most matches in La Liga history and next term will have the chance to become the Spanish top-flight's oldest goal-scorer.
Englishman Harry Lowe is the oldest player to feature in the league. He turned out aged 48 for Real Sociedad in the 1930s.
