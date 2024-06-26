Football, once dominated by youth, has seen a transformative shift this century.

While turning 30 used to signal the peak of a player's career, advancements in sports science, nutrition and conditioning have enabled many to defy age, competing at the highest level well into their mid-30s and beyond.

This phenomenon blends skill with longevity, where players, bolstered by a mix of genetics and discipline, hold their own against opponents half their age.

A striking example occurred during Saturday's Euro 2024, where 16-year-old Lamine Yamal and 38-year-old Luka Modric shared the field.

Standing out in this evolving landscape is Cristiano Ronaldo, an enduring figure despite no longer competing among Europe's top clubs.

Portugal's icon remains a formidable goalscorer, poised to rewrite history as the first player aged 39 or older to score in Euro competition.

Ronaldo's quest for this unprecedented achievement unfolds in Tuesday's match against Czechia.

With this milestone in sight, let us explore the current top five oldest scorers in Euros history.

5. Gareth McAuley, Northern Ireland (36y 194d)

Northern Ireland's stalwart defender Gareth McAuley secured his place in history at Euro 2016 with a crucial goal against Ukraine at the age of 36 years and 194 days.

His powerful header, set up by Chris Brunt's precise delivery from the left, soared past goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov, sealing Northern Ireland's first-ever European Championship victory.

McAuley continued his career for two more seasons upon returning to the U.K., playing for West Bromwich Albion and Rangers, before retiring at the age of 38.

4. Zoltan Gera, Hungary (37y 62d)

Zoltan Gera, a seasoned campaigner from West Bromwich Albion, made his mark with a stunning early goal against eventual champions Portugal during Euro 2016.

In a thrilling 3-3 draw, Gera's strike stood out as the highlight of the match.

Hungary capitalized on a poorly cleared corner by Portugal, with Gera expertly guiding the ball into the bottom-right corner with his weaker left foot.

This pivotal goal scored at the age of 37 years and 62 days, underscored Gera's enduring skill.

Following the tournament, he returned to Ferencvaros in his native Hungary.

The draw against Portugal was instrumental in Hungary securing the top spot in their group, marking their most impressive Euros performance in over four decades.

3. Goran Pandev, North Macedonia (37y 322d)

In international football, there's a narrative of how players from smaller nations elevate their teams to the grandest stages.

While Welsh winger Gareth Bale exemplifies this phenomenon well-known, Goran Pandev stands as a lesser-known yet equally inspiring figure.

He propelled North Macedonia to the Euros, where Pandev, a record appearance-maker and goalscorer for his nation, showcased his enduring commitment.

A stalwart like Ronaldo, Pandev's contributions were pivotal in North Macedonia's qualification for Euro 2020, culminating in a memorable goal against Austria at the age of 37 years and 322 days.

Following the tournament, Pandev retired from international duty but continued his career for one more season in Italy, representing Genoa and Parma.

2. Ivica Vastic, Austria (38y 257d)

Ivica Vastic, a relatively lesser-known figure, scribed his name in Austrian football history by scoring Austria's inaugural European Championship goal in 2008 at the age of 38 years and 257 days.

His inclusion in the Austrian squad came as a surprise, having not been selected since 2005.

However, his previous heroics, including a crucial goal at the 1998 World Cup against Chile, justified his role as an impact substitute.

In a dramatic turn of events, Vastic rescued Austria from defeat with a late equalizer against Poland in the 93rd minute, converting a decisive penalty past goalkeeper Artur Boruc.

This goal not only secured a vital point but also shattered the record for the oldest scorer in Euros history by more than four years, surpassing Portugal's Nene.

Following the tournament, the Yugoslavian-born striker continued to play for one more season at club level, adding five goals for LASK Linz in the Austrian Bundesliga.

However, his historic strike at Euro 2008 remained his sole goal at the Euros, cementing his legacy as a pivotal figure in Austrian football folklore.

1. Luka Modric, Croatia (38y 289d)

Luka Modric, who guided Croatia to a World Cup final and a third-place finish, embarked on what was anticipated to be his final journey at a major international tournament during Euro 2024.

Despite Croatia's notable achievements on the global stage, their Euro history lacked progression beyond the quarterfinals since 2008.

However, their fortunes appeared promising as they aimed for the round of 16.

In a pivotal moment, Modric delivered a record-breaking goal in their crucial group match against Italy, blasting a shot into the top corner past Gianluigi Donnarumma, following a spectacular save from Ante Budimir.

The goal marked a whirlwind minute for Modric, who moments earlier had a penalty saved by Donnarumma before etching his name as the oldest goalscorer in European Championship history.

Yet, the day held further drama for Modric as Italy equalized in the dying moments of stoppage time, edging Croatia out of the tournament's knockout stages in a heart-wrenching twist of fate.

Then comes Ronaldo

Luka Modric's recent record-breaking goal may have set a new benchmark, but its longevity seems uncertain with Cristiano Ronaldo, one of two players older than Modric at Euro 2024, still in contention to rewrite history.

At 39 years old, Ronaldo boasts an impressive tally of 14 goals in Euros, along with holding the records for most appearances and assists in the tournament's history.

His form leading up to Euro 2024, including a stellar performance in qualifiers with 10 goals and reaching the 50-goal milestone domestically in 2023-24, underscores his enduring prowess.

Already among the oldest scorers in Euros history, Ronaldo aims to surpass Modric's achievement, fueled by his determination to leave an indelible mark on this summer's competition.

While his pursuit of the record remains compelling, a challenge could come from within his own Portugal team, notably from 41-year-old defender Pepe, who could become the tournament's oldest scorer if he finds the net.