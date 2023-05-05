Sergio Aguero, the erstwhile striker of Manchester City, is currently facing an investigation in Argentina for purportedly instigating violence against a referee following his furious response to a penalty call during the Independiente versus Racing Club match held in April.

Aguero, who began his career at Independiente, was left furious after Racing was awarded a controversial first-half penalty kick in the derby game.

As reported by Daily Mail, Aguero responded to the decision on Twitch and allegedly made comments that were deemed aggressive and demeaning toward the referee, Yael Falcon Perez.

The remarks reportedly included Aguero referring to Perez as a "disaster" and a "fathead" and stating that he was ready to beat it.

As a result of Aguero's alleged remarks, the Agency for the Prevention of Violence in Sport is now investigating the incident.

The agency's head, Eduardo Aparicio, stated that Aguero's comments contravened current regulations on sports safety and could be interpreted as inciting violence.

The referee, Yael Falcon Perez, and his family have allegedly received threats, while flares were reportedly launched at Perez's mother's home.

This is not the first time that Aguero has caused controversy with his comments on Twitch.

The former Barcelona striker, who retired from football due to a heart condition in 2021, was criticized by an Argentine journalist after discussing the dollarization of his nation's economy online.

He also hit out at Zlatan Ibrahimovic earlier this year after the Swedish forward claimed that Argentina would fail to win any more World Cups following their triumph in Qatar last year.

Aguero and his representatives have not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of writing.

The investigation is ongoing, and it remains to be seen what action, if any, will be taken against the former Manchester City striker.