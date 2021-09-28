Dutch powerhouse Ajax defeated Beşiktaş 2-0 in the Champions League with two first-half goals by Steven Berghuis and Sebastian Haller, delivering a crucial blow to the Istanbul side’s hopes for advancing to the next round.

Berghuis opened the scoring in the 17th minute and Haller made it 2-0 minutes before the half time whistle was blown in Amsterdam. The duo's goals gave Ajax its second victory in Group C, allowing the Dutch side to claim the top side.

The same pair had bagged all the goals in their opening rout against Sporting Lisbon with Ivory Coast striker Haller, who scored four in Portugal, now on five goals from two matches in the elite competition.