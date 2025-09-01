Turkish international Kerem Aktürkoğlu has completed a sensational return home, touching down in Istanbul on Sunday night to finalize his move to Fenerbahçe from Benfica.

The 26-year-old winger, one of the country’s most dynamic attacking talents, arrived by private jet at Sabiha Gökçen Airport, where he was greeted by family, club officials, and hundreds of jubilant supporters draped in yellow and navy.

The move comes after weeks of negotiations that culminated in a principle agreement between Fenerbahçe and Benfica, reported to be worth between 10-15 million euros ($11.68 million-$17.58 million).

For Fenerbahçe, it is a statement signing aimed at bolstering the Yellow Canaries’ squad as they chase their first Süper Lig crown since 2014.

Aktürkoğlu, wearing a Fenerbahçe scarf as he posed for cameras, was visibly moved by the passionate reception.

“It was a tough journey, but I’m incredibly grateful to our president Ali Koç and Hakan Safi for standing by me,” he told the club’s official channel, FB TV. “This was the move I wanted, and we fought hard to make it happen. I’m proud to join Turkey’s greatest club. Now it’s time to give everything to win the championship our fans have been waiting for.”

The winger’s words struck a chord with Fenerbahçe supporters, who serenaded him with chants and songs as he exited the terminal.

His arrival adds both pace and creativity to a side already reshaped by marquee summer signings, and his return to Turkish football is particularly charged given his successful four-year spell at city rivals Galatasaray.

Fenerbahçe executive Hakan Safi underscored the significance of the deal, noting the player’s deep connection to the club.

“We wanted Kerem, and he wanted us,” Safi said. “He showed what kind of character he has and how much this club means to him. Big transfers like this are never easy, but today is about celebrating. I believe he’ll bring great success to Fenerbahçe.”

Aktürkoğlu joins a roster built to compete, headlined by the new arrivals, including Marco Asensio, Ederson and Milan Skriniar.

His ability to create, score and adapt across the front line makes him a vital addition as the Istanbul side seeks to restore dominance.

Born in Kocaeli in 1998, Aktürkoğlu rose to prominence with Galatasaray, recording 43 goals and 36 assists in 147 Süper Lig appearances before moving to Benfica in 2024.

In Portugal, he featured in Champions League qualifiers and even scored against Fenerbahçe during a dramatic playoff clash last week.

At the international level, he has earned 28 caps and scored five goals for Türkiye, further solidifying his reputation as one of the nation’s premier talents.

The emotional weight of his transfer is unmistakable.

For Fenerbahçe, it is not only about securing a player of quality but also about signaling intent in a fiercely competitive Süper Lig season.

For Aktürkoğlu, it is the fulfillment of what he described as a dream move – a chance to don the yellow and navy shirt and fight for the championship alongside a fanbase hungry for silverware.

He is expected to undergo medicals before signing his contract and could make his debut as soon as Sept. 7 in the Istanbul derby against Beşiktaş, a baptism of fire that would test both his readiness and his bond with Fenerbahçe’s passionate supporters.