Cristiano Ronaldo still waits for his first major trophy in Saudi Arabia, and Al-Nassr hope their longest-running drought ends with his return to the pitch this week in continental competition.

The Riyadh club faces Arkadag of Turkmenistan on Wednesday in the first leg of the AFC Champions League Two round of 16, a two-match tie that offers Al-Nassr a clear path toward silverware.

The return leg will be played in Saudi Arabia next week, with a quarterfinal place at stake.

Ronaldo, now 41, has missed Al-Nassr’s last two Saudi Pro League matches amid reports of frustration over the club’s transfer strategy and funding structure.

Those concerns surfaced after rivals Al-Hilal signed Karim Benzema during the January window, reigniting debate over how Saudi football’s biggest clubs are backed despite all four being majority owned by the Public Investment Fund.

The Saudi Pro League moved quickly to address the issue, stressing that clubs operate independently within a shared framework.

In a statement, the league said Ronaldo has played an important role in Al-Nassr’s growth but emphasized that no player holds influence beyond their own club.

Transfer funding, the league added, comes from a centralized acquisition pool and individual club resources, not personal preference.

Despite the noise, Al-Nassr have shown resilience without their marquee name.

Al Nassr fans display banners with Cristiano Ronaldo’s player number in the stands during the Saudi Pro League match against Al Ittihad at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 6, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

They beat defending league champions Al-Ittihad 2-0 on Friday, their second straight win without Ronaldo, easing immediate pressure ahead of the Arkadag trip.

Al-Nassr’s continental campaign unfolds as Saudi clubs continue to dominate the top-tier AFC Champions League Elite.

Al-Hilal sit comfortably atop the West Zone with six wins from six matches, allowing coach Simone Inzaghi room to rotate his squad.

Al-Ahli have also secured progression after claiming their first continental title earlier this year.

Al-Ittihad remain the only Saudi side yet to confirm a place in the knockout stage.

Sixth in the standings with two matches left, they can secure advancement by defeating Al-Gharafa of Qatar on Tuesday, even after losing Benzema to Al-Hilal.

Elsewhere in Asia, Vissel Kobe are the only East Zone team already through, while Japan could send three clubs into the round of 16 if Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Machida Zelvia deliver wins this week.

Chinese teams face mounting pressure, with Shanghai Port rooted to the bottom and Chengdu Rongcheng and Shanghai Shenhua clinging to qualification hopes.

For Al-Nassr, however, the focus is narrower and more urgent. Ronaldo has elevated the club’s profile since arriving in January 2023, but a major trophy remains missing from his Saudi chapter.