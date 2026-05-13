Al Nassr were seconds away from sealing the Saudi Pro League title in front of a roaring home crowd before a cruel stoppage-time own goal from goalkeeper Bento handed bitter Riyadh rivals Al Hilal a dramatic 1-1 draw on Monday, keeping the championship race alive heading into the final week of the season.

Jorge Jesus’ side looked set to crown a dominant campaign at Al-Awwal Park after controlling long stretches of a tense Riyadh derby and taking a deserved first-half lead through Mohamed Simakan.

Instead, a chaotic moment deep into added time turned celebration into stunned silence as Bento fumbled a long throw into his own net, rescuing a priceless point for Simone Inzaghi’s unbeaten Al Hilal.

The result left Al Nassr top of the table with 83 points from 33 matches, five ahead of Al Hilal, who still have two games remaining and a narrow mathematical path to the title.

The derby carried enormous weight long before kickoff. Al Nassr entered the night knowing victory would place one hand firmly on the league trophy, with Jesus overseeing one of the most explosive attacking units in Saudi football.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Joao Felix, Kingsley Coman and Marcelo Brozović had powered the club through much of the season with relentless attacking football and clinical finishing.

Al Hilal arrived unbeaten in league play under Inzaghi, leaning on discipline, defensive structure and late-game resilience to remain in the title chase despite trailing their city rivals.

The opening stages reflected the tension of the occasion, with both sides battling for control in midfield before Al Nassr gradually seized momentum. Brozović dictated the tempo, while Coman repeatedly threatened down the flank.

The breakthrough finally came in the 37th minute.

Brozović swung in a dangerous corner that caused confusion inside the Al Hilal penalty area. The loose ball fell kindly for Simakan, who reacted quickest and fired a composed finish into the bottom corner to ignite the home crowd.

Al Nassr nearly doubled their advantage before halftime when Coman rattled the woodwork after another flowing attacking move, while Ronaldo and Joao Felix continued to stretch Al Hilal’s back line with clever movement.

Despite trailing, Al Hilal struggled to create meaningful chances for much of the second half. Inzaghi’s side circulated possession patiently but rarely looked capable of breaking through Al Nassr’s organized defense.

As the clock ticked into stoppage time, the title appeared within touching distance for the hosts.

Then came the moment that changed everything.

Eight minutes into added time, Al Hilal launched a long throw into a crowded penalty area. Bento rushed off his line attempting to claim the bouncing ball, but under heavy pressure the Brazilian goalkeeper lost control and inadvertently turned it into his own net during a frantic scramble.

The Al Hilal bench erupted. Al Nassr’s players collapsed in disbelief.

It was a brutal ending for a side that had largely controlled the contest and created the better opportunities throughout the evening. Statistical trends reflected their superiority, with Al Nassr finishing with a higher expected goals tally, but the missed chances and one costly mistake proved decisive.

The match also offered another glimpse into the future for Al Hilal as Turkish teenager Yusuf Akçiçek made a late appearance off the bench. The 2006-born defender, who joined from Fenerbahçe S.K. in 2025, gained valuable minutes in one of the fiercest fixtures in Middle Eastern football.

Now the title race moves into its final chapter.

Al Nassr will host Damac FC on May 21 knowing victory could finally secure the crown, while Al Hilal must win both of their remaining matches and hope their rivals stumble at the finish line.