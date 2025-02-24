Thousands of Deportivo Alaves supporters sent a powerful message against Israel’s actions in Gaza, holding up red cards and waving Palestinian flags in a striking pre-match demonstration against Espanyol in La Liga’s 25th round.

The protest at Mendizorroza Stadium created a sea of red in the stands, as fans denounced Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Chants echoed throughout the stadium, urging international football organizations to expel Israel from global competitions.

Alaves supporters were not the first to take a stand.

Just last week, Osasuna fans staged a similar protest during their clash with Real Madrid, amplifying the growing call for action within Spanish football.

Rising momentum

The protest was not confined to Spain.

Across more than 30 countries, fans have joined the “Show Israel the Red Card” movement, a campaign spearheaded by Celtic’s Green Brigade.

From Scotland to Chile, Türkiye to Indonesia, supporters of various teams have unfurled banners and staged demonstrations in stadiums worldwide, uniting under a common cause regardless of nationality, language, or religion.

Numbers behind outcry

The backlash against Israel in football stadiums comes as the humanitarian toll in Gaza continues to mount.

Since Israel’s military assault began on Oct. 7, 2023, and lasted until a cease-fire on Jan. 19, 2024, at least 48,329 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, with 111,753 more wounded.

Fans argue that global football institutions are failing to act in the face of mass civilian casualties.

Double standards

Despite the widespread protests, FIFA and UEFA have remained silent on calls to sanction Israel, drawing accusations of hypocrisy.

Critics point to their swift action against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Within days, UEFA had condemned Russia, and both organizations banned Russian clubs and national teams from all international competitions.

In stark contrast, FIFA has yet to even respond to the Palestinian Football Association’s request to ban Israel from international tournaments.

The lack of action has fueled outrage, with many in the footballing world accusing the sport’s governing bodies of turning a blind eye to Israeli actions while enforcing strict penalties on other nations.