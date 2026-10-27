Alexia Putellas won her third women’s Ballon d’Or on Monday, reclaiming football’s most prestigious individual prize after a trophy-laden final season with Barcelona and ending Spain teammate Aitana Bonmati’s three-year reign.

The 32-year-old midfielder received the award at the London Palladium after captaining Barcelona to four trophies in the 2025-26 season, including the UEFA Women’s Champions League. She now shares the record for the most women’s Ballon d’Or awards with Bonmati, who won the honor in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Putellas previously claimed the award in consecutive years in 2021 and 2022 before a serious knee injury interrupted her career and opened the door for Bonmati to emerge as the dominant force in women’s football.

Her latest triumph caps a remarkable return to the top after she tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee in 2022. She has since reestablished herself among the world’s leading players, helping Barcelona maintain their dominance in European football before leaving the Spanish club for England.

Barcelona’s successful campaign was central to Putellas’ third Ballon d’Or. The Catalan club won the Champions League, Spain’s Liga F, the Copa de la Reina and the Spanish Supercopa, completing a domestic and European quadruple.

Putellas was named the Champions League’s Player of the Season after recording seven goals and seven assists in 11 appearances. Barcelona secured their fourth European title in six seasons by beating OL Lyonnes in the final.

Her influence extended beyond the continental competition. Putellas continued to deliver goals and assists across domestic competitions, adding to a remarkable Barcelona career spanning 14 years, more than 500 appearances and over 230 goals. She also collected 38 trophies during her time at the club.

Putellas carried that form onto the international stage, helping Spain retain the UEFA Women’s Nations League title in December 2025. Spain defeated Germany 3-0 in the second leg of the final in Madrid to secure a 3-0 aggregate victory after a goalless first leg.

She was named Player of the Finals after scoring five goals during the competition, further strengthening her case for individual recognition.

Bonmati’s absence from the 2026 shortlist left the door open for her teammate to reclaim the award. The Barcelona midfielder suffered a fracture of her left fibula while training with Spain in late November 2025 and underwent surgery, with her recovery limiting her involvement during the season.

Although Bonmati returned toward the end of the campaign, including a substitute appearance in the Champions League final, she was unable to build enough momentum to feature among this year’s nominees.

Putellas’ victory also comes after a major change in her club career. She left Barcelona when her contract expired in the summer of 2026 and joined London City Lionesses on a multiyear deal, bringing her decorated spell in Spain to an end.

The move to the Women’s Super League club, owned by Michele Kang, marked a new challenge for the midfielder. She has already contributed goals in the early stages of the 2026-27 season and became the first active WSL player to win the women’s Ballon d’Or.

Putellas finished ahead of Barcelona forward Ewa Pajor, who placed second, and Manchester City striker Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, who took third.

Barcelona also enjoyed a successful evening, winning the Women’s Club of the Year award, while coach Pere Romeu received the Women’s Coach of the Year honor.

In her acceptance remarks, Putellas thanked France Football, her teammates and the people who supported her throughout her career. She also encouraged young players to pursue football with passion and believe in themselves.

The award marks another milestone for Putellas, whose career has been shaped by both sustained success and a difficult recovery from injury. It also extends Spain’s remarkable run in the women’s Ballon d’Or, with Spanish players winning the prize for six consecutive years.