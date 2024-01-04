Algerian footballer Youcef Atal was given an eight-month suspended sentence by a French court for "inciting religious hatred" in a social media post related to the Gaza conflict on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old defender, who plays for Ligue 1 side Nice, must also pay a fine of 45,000 euros ($49,000) for sharing a video calling for a "black day for the Jews," according to the ruling of the Nice criminal court.

As part of the sentence, Atal is required to have details of his conviction published in the regional daily Nice-Matin and the national newspaper Le Monde.

Additionally, he must make it visible on his Instagram page for one month.

The comments at issue came in a video of a preacher, Mahmoud Al Hasanat, which Atal posted to his 3.2 million-follower Instagram account five days after Hamas' Oct. 7 incursion on Israel.

In response, Israel launched a campaign against Palestine, which has cost over 22,000 lives, according to the territory's Hamas-run health ministry.

After discussing the children killed in the bombardments, Al Hasanat called on God to send a "black day for the Jews" and "guide the hand" of Gazans striking back.

Atal was with the Algerian national team in his home country when he shared the video.

He withdrew it the following day when Nice warned him it was likely to attract controversy, offering his apologies.

During the hearings, Atal apologized again to the court, stating that he had wanted to send a "message of peace" and did not watch the entire 35-second video before posting it.

However, that argument did not convince prosecutors or plaintiffs, mostly Jewish organizations and the Professional Football League (LFP).

Nice's Algerian defender Youcef Atal (C) arrives with his lawyer Antoine Vey (L) at Nice courthouse, Nice, France, Dec. 18,2023. (AFP Photo)

"Sharing a video means being party to its message and lending it visibility," prosecutor Meggi Choutia told the court. "There is no talk of peace at any moment in these 35 seconds," she added.

Wednesday's decision was "expected, given the context and the strong political pressure," Atal's lawyer Antoine Vey told Agence France-Presse - (AFP) following the verdict. He added that the footballer would likely appeal his conviction.

Nice has suspended Atal from playing "until further notice," while he received a seven-match ban – since expired – from the LFP.

However, he has appeared for Algeria's Fennecs three times, is in their squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament and has received support in his home country.