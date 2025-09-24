Ali Koç closed the curtain on his presidency at Fenerbahçe Sports Club with a farewell message steeped in gratitude, pride and an enduring pledge of loyalty to the yellow-and-navy blue.

Koç, who has led one of Türkiye’s most storied clubs since June 2018, officially bid goodbye to congress members on Tuesday, marking the end of a tenure defined by ambition, modernization and frustration over elusive league titles.

In his letter, published through the club’s official channels, Koç admitted to feeling “pride, deep sadness and endless gratitude” as he stepped aside. He reminded members that Fenerbahçe’s identity is not measured solely in trophies but in “our stance, our faith and our devotion to one another.”

The 57-year-old businessman, heir to one of Türkiye’s most powerful families, assumed office with bold promises to stabilize finances, grow the brand globally and restore competitive strength.

His administration invested in infrastructure, improved operations and carried Fenerbahçe to moments of continental pride – including a UEFA Europa League quarterfinal run in 2023.

But the Süper Lig crown, the ultimate demand of Fenerbahçe’s vast and impatient fanbase, remained out of reach.

Despite consistent top-tier finishes, Koç’s inability to deliver that title became the defining criticism of his presidency.

In his farewell, Koç struck a tone of humility and solidarity.

He told congress members that their role as custodians of the club carried more weight than any single leader, calling them the “real strength of this great club.”

He urged unity in the face of division, warning against rivalry and resentment at a time of transition: “Fenerbahçe is a passion, a legacy, a way of life. I will always be at its service as a loyal soldier.”

Koç closed with a nod to the club’s colors and legacy: “May our path remain open and may our hearts stay yellow and navy blue.”

His departure ends a chapter that balanced modernization with unfulfilled sporting expectations.

Supporters and analysts have been quick to weigh in – some praising his vision and financial restructuring, others lamenting the absence of silverware.

Still, few question his devotion.

Founded in 1907, Fenerbahçe remains one of Türkiye’s “Big Three,” with a membership-driven governance model that hands immense power to its congress.

The next president, Sadettin Saran, inherits a club with a revitalized infrastructure, a fiercely loyal fanbase and a call for unity from its departing leader.