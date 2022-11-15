Türkiye and Fenerbahçe's young lad Arda Güler has managed to turn heads with his superb performance this season in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Soon after stepping on the scene, the calm and composed young star managed to draw attention with the goals he scored and the assists for the Yellow Canaries and inevitably managed to enter European powerhouses' radar.

The Crescent-Stars will be in action against Scotland in a friendly match on Wednesday and Güler is expected to make history if he plays in the special match to be played in Diyarbakır.

If the young star manages to don the national jersey tomorrow, he will wear the Crescent-Star jersey at the age of 17 years, 8 months and 22 days, just the fifth youngest player to be decorated in the national colors since 1959.

Arda Güler will rise to fifth place, surpassing Enes Ünal, who plays for La Liga Santander's Getafe.

Enes Ünal graced the national colors when he was just 17 years 10 months and 21 days old.

The youngest player to play for the Turkish National team is Nuri Şahin, the coach of Antalyaspor who got his first cap when he was 17 years, 1 month and 3 days old.

Şahin's first match was against Germany when the national team won 2-1.

Another one on the unique list is Batuhan Karadeniz who received his first call and cap when he was 17 years 5 months and 17 days old in the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2008.

Caner Erkin, who plays for Fatih Karagümrük, occupies third place.

The experienced football player donned the Crescent-Star crest for the first time at the age of 17 years, 7 months and 22 days.