After weeks of highly competitive UEFA Europa and Conference Leagues group and play-off fixtures, the long-awaited round of 16 draws will take place at the esteemed UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

Fenerbahçe's impressive performance saw them qualify for the round of 16 in the Europa League after a dominant run in Group B, which boasted the likes of Rennes, Dynamo Kyiv and AEK Larnaca.

Meanwhile, Başakşehir and Sivasspor were both equally impressive in their respective groups, securing their own berths in the Europa Conference League's round of 16.

Trabzonspor's prospects remain uncertain as they fly to Switzerland with a slender one-goal lead over Basel, following their victory in the reverse fixture.

In both tournaments, the eight teams that topped their groups and advanced straight to the Round of 16 will be seeded for the draw.

Teams from the same nation will be precluded from facing each other in the round when seeded teams host the second leg of their matchups at their respective home stadiums.

Round of 16 action will take place on March 9 and 16.

Besides Fenerbahçe, seven more teams in Arsenal, Real Betis, Real Sociedad, Ferencvaros, Feyenoord, Freiburg and Union Saint-Gilloise have already qualified for the last 16 of the Europa League.

The UEFA Europa Conference League will see Medipol Başakşehir, Sivasspor, AZ Alkmaar, Djurgarden, Nice, Slovan Bratislava, Villarreal and West Ham United compete as the seeded teams in the round of 16.