Real Madrid enters Sunday’s trip to Alaves in full crisis mode, with Xabi Alonso facing the first true storm of his managerial career after a blistering start to the season collapsed into a five-week freefall.

Madrid opened Alonso’s tenure with seven straight wins, Kylian Mbappe scoring freely and optimism soaring at the Bernabeu.

Even a derby loss to Atletico Madrid was quickly forgiven after a morale-boosting victory over Barcelona.

But the season began to turn with a Champions League defeat at Liverpool last month – a setback that triggered a run of form more alarming than the loss itself.

Three straight La Liga draws to Rayo Vallecano, Elche and Girona raised early concern.

Then came the real damage: a humiliating 2-0 home defeat to Celta Vigo and a 2-1 collapse to Manchester City on Wednesday, both at a restless Bernabeu where fans jeered a team they expect to dominate Europe.

Madrid have now won just twice in their last eight matches across all competitions, slipping four points behind leaders Barcelona and leaving Alonso – hired in May after a celebrated title-winning spell at Bayer Leverkusen – fighting for his credibility far earlier than expected.

The pressure has only intensified with reports of internal tension involving Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior, as well as a mounting injury crisis that has gutted the squad.

Dani Carvajal, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga are all sidelined for Sunday.

Suspensions to Fran Garcia, Alvaro Carreras and Endrick deepen the shortage further.

Mbappe, the league’s top scorer with 16 goals, remains a day-to-day doubt after missing the City match with a minor knee issue. “If he was fit, he would’ve played,” Alonso said.

Despite the bleak run, Alonso maintains he feels neither shocked nor defeated by the pressure. “You have to live with it,” he said. “When you’re the coach of Real Madrid, you face criticism bravely and responsibly. Things can change. I’ve seen positives, even if other things haven’t gone well.”

Real’s players publicly reinforced their manager after the City loss. Jude Bellingham dismissed suggestions that Alonso has lost the dressing room.

“No one’s downing tools,” Bellingham said. “We’ve let ourselves down lately, but we have everything we need to turn it around. The season isn’t over.”

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois echoed the sentiment. “We’ve shown we’re behind the manager,” he said. “We know the situation we’re in. The only thing we can do is win.”

Alaves will not be a simple test. The Basque side has lost only twice at home this season, including a gritty 1-0 win over Real Sociedad last weekend.

Under normal circumstances, the fixture would favor Madrid heavily; in the current context, it looms as a defining moment for Alonso’s future.

Meanwhile, Barcelona has surged into top gear under Hansi Flick and sits four points clear ahead of hosting Osasuna on Saturday.

With Raphinha and Pedri returning to form, Barca enter the weekend after a spirited Champions League comeback win over Eintracht Frankfurt – their fourth straight victory.

Villarreal, riding six consecutive La Liga wins despite their Champions League struggles, visit Levante on Sunday and sit just one point behind Madrid with a game in hand.

Atletico Madrid, reeling from losses to Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, look to regroup Saturday against a floundering Valencia.