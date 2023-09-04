Novak Djokovic's U.S. Open championship dreams teetered on the edge as he faced off against a tenacious compatriot, Laslo Djere.

The opening two sets slipped through Djokovic's grasp, leaving him on the ropes and reeling.

However, in a display of sheer determination that has defined his career, Djokovic mounted a remarkable comeback, seizing a remarkable 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 victory.

This extraordinary triumph marked Djokovic's 38th five-set victory and inched him closer to the record books, as the 36-year-old Serbian maestro vies for a fourth U.S. Open crown.

A win here would draw him level with the legendary Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

Addressing the crowd, Djokovic shared his sentiments, "I hope you enjoyed the show, it was not so enjoyable for me, especially in the first two sets. It was one of the toughest matches I have played here in many years."

In stark contrast, defending women's champion Iga Swiatek experienced a significantly smoother journey, taking just 49 minutes to secure her spot in the next round.

Swiatek faced her Tour confidante, Kaja Juvan, with unwavering dominance, delivering a resounding 6-0, 6-1 victory.

Meanwhile, the American contingent ignited a fervor at Flushing Meadows.

Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton all advanced to the last 16, igniting hopes of witnessing the first homegrown men's champion in two decades.

Andy Roddick last accomplished this feat at the 2003 U.S. Open, and the growing belief suggests that American talent might soon break the championship drought.

Ninth seed Fritz, considered the main U.S. contender, showcased his prowess with a commanding 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 victory over the 18-year-old Czech qualifier Jakub Mensik.

Tiafoe, who electrified the tournament with his semifinal run last year, once again captivated the home crowd, securing a thrilling 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6(6) victory over the crafty French veteran Adrian Mannarino.

Fourteenth seed Paul overcame a third-set hiccup to dispatch Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-1, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 and will next face 20-year-old compatriot Shelton, who dominated Aslan Karatsev with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 win.

"Tremendous," exclaimed Tiafoe, summing up the U.S. results thus far. "We're going to continue to do so. This is a group that had a lot of ability. Always had a lot of talent. You look at a guy like Tommy Paul, it took him a while to get going, but he believes more than anybody right now. Taylor obviously has been playing well for a while. Myself. Ben, he's had an up-and-down year, but now he's playing great tennis. It's good to see a lot of players playing well. Hopefully, we just keep doing it."

While American men soared, the U.S. women faced a tougher challenge.

Only Coco Gauff progressed, and even she had to dig deep to avoid joining Jennifer Brady, Taylor Townsend, and Bernarda Pera at the exit.

Gauff, fresh off titles in Washington and Cincinnati, displayed her resilience, defeating Belgium's Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-3, 6-0.

With the likes of Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, and Peyton Stearns still in contention, the U.S. Open promises more thrilling twists and turns.

In an unexpected reunion of U.S. Open comeback stories, Caroline Wozniacki rallied to overcome Jennifer Brady 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Both Wozniacki and Brady, who have enchanted fans at Flushing Meadows, showcased the magic of their returns, delivering quality tennis that had spectators on their feet.