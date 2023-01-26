Türkiye's Anadolu Efes Basketball will hit the hardwood on Friday night for a road matchup against Spanish powerhouse Baskonia's Buesa Arena in the 21st week of the THY EuroLeague.

With 10 wins and 10 losses in 20 matches, Anadolu Efes' performance in the EuroLeague has been relatively even, putting them in the ninth place with a mediocrity that is far from satisfactory.

Baskonia, having emerged victorious in 11 of the matches they played within the league and succumbed to defeat in nine others, find themselves in the seventh position.

In the initial meetings of the season, the Spanish outfit outmaneuvered their Turkish rivals, prevailing 83-78 in a thrilling contest.

The upcoming tie marks the 25th time that the two sides have been pitted against each other in the THY EuroLeague.

In the 24 meetings that have taken place in the past, Anadolu Efes have come out on top with an impressive 13 wins, while the Spaniards have claimed victory in the remaining 11.

When Anadolu Efes go head-to-head with Baskonia, it will be their European Cups' 788th appearance, which is an impressive accomplishment.

The Navy Blue-White side has achieved a remarkable 448 victories and 339 losses, making this an especially noteworthy matchup.

To be precise, Anadolu Efes will be playing its 540th game in the EuroLeague, having emerged victorious in 291 out of their 539 matches while having suffered defeat in 248 of them.