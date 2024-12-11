Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is optimistic that Kylian Mbappe's injury won't sideline him for long after the striker played a pivotal role in a 3-2 Champions League win at Atalanta on Tuesday, scoring the opener before being forced off shortly after with an injury.

The club has already been plagued by a series of injuries this season, with key players like Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao ruled out for the remainder of the campaign due to ACL tears.

"Mbappe has suffered an overload, an ischial (lower pelvis) discomfort," Ancelotti told Movistar Plus.

"It doesn't seem serious, but we'll see tomorrow after the exams. He couldn't sprint; it was bothering him a bit, and we decided to make the substitution."

Facing heavy criticism for his poor form in his first few months with Real Madrid after signing as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe was having arguably one of his best games of the season at Atalanta, scoring the opener in the 10th minute and making menacing runs.

But his night lasted only 35 minutes when he fell to the floor and asked to be substituted before being replaced by Rodrygo.

Vinicius Jr., who was returning to the side after missing the last two weeks with a muscle injury, was on the periphery for most of the game but made the most of the chance he got, netting in the 56th minute to put the visitors back in front after Charles de Ketelaere had equalized with a penalty right before the break.

Jude Bellingham extended Real's lead three minutes later, and after Ademola Lookman reduced the deficit in the 65th, the visitors' goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois worked his magic with a string of saves to secure a hard-fought win.

With two games left, Real are 18th in the 36-team table on nine points, three points off the top eight spots, which secure direct qualification to the last 16. Atalanta are ninth on 11 points.

"It's a very important victory; not everyone wins here," Ancelotti said.

"We suffered and fought hard. There is no Champions League without suffering. They were pushing, but we started well in the second half. We are very happy. It was a win that is very good for us, not just for the points, but to build confidence.

"It's still difficult to finish in the top eight, but we have two games to pick up points. Let's see what happens."