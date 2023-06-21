French midfield sensation and World Cup winner N'Golo Kante has made a significant contribution to Saudi Arabian champions Al Ittihad, the club announced Wednesday, teaming up with fellow compatriot Karim Benzema.

In an official statement, the club declared, "Kante is an Ittihad player now!" Meanwhile, chairperson Anmar al-Hailee expressed his excitement on Twitter, saying, "Welcome to our new tiger Kante," alluding to the team's nickname.

Kante, renowned for his dynamic and industrious playing style, adds to the growing list of European stars who have chosen to showcase their talent in the desert kingdom, where substantial financial investments are being made to elevate elite sports.

With a glittering career both at the club and international level, Kante secured a World Cup victory with France in 2018. His accolades include Champions League and World Club Cup triumphs with Chelsea, as well as consecutive Premier League titles with Leicester City and Chelsea.

Having reached the end of his contract with the London club this month, Kante has now signed a three-year deal with Al Ittihad, as confirmed by the Jeddah-based team.

However, no specific details about his earnings were disclosed.

The club's statement emphasized that Kante's arrival is one of the most significant and impactful signings in the history of Al Ittihad. It reflects the club's ambition to establish itself as a top destination for world-class players in the Saudi Professional League.

Kante will wear the number seven shirt, a familiar symbol from his successful stint at Chelsea.

Earlier this month, current Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema also joined Al Ittihad after spending 14 seasons with Real Madrid, claiming numerous Champions League titles, La Liga triumphs, and Copa del Rey victories.

In a video message posted by the club, the 35-year-old Benzema expressed his enthusiasm about reuniting with his fellow Frenchman, saying: "I have always believed you are the best box-to-box player in the world. Now, I am delighted to play alongside you again, especially in the best team in Saudi Arabia."

Kante, in response, conveyed his excitement about joining the "Tigers," the nickname for Al Ittihad.

Saudi Arabia, with its vast oil wealth, has rapidly emerged as a prominent player in global sports.

Despite facing criticism for its human rights record, the conservative monarchy aims to elevate its international standing and diversify its oil-dependent economy through sporting events and attracting tourism and investment.

The kingdom's ambitions include hosting the World Cup, which is anticipated to bolster Saudi Arabia's profile and prestige.

Furthermore, the nation is set to organize the men's Asian Cup football, the Asian Games, and even the Asian Winter Games in 2029.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), the state's sovereign wealth fund, holds an 80% stake in Newcastle United, which finished fourth in the Premier League last season.

The PIF has also made waves in the golf world, backing LIV Golf.

The venture caused a stir by competing with the PGA Tour and sparked a legal battle.

However, a surprise merger between the rival tours this month resolved the dispute, just a year after LIV Golf attracted several star players who were enticed by lucrative offers from the new series.