Real Madrid's Turkish midfielder Arda Güler has found himself with limited minutes on the field this season, fueling growing speculation about his future.

Despite being a standout performer in the latter half of last season, where he made significant contributions and grabbed attention with his goals, Güler has yet to make a similar impact this season for Los Blancos.

Reports from Spanish media indicate that Güler has become increasingly dissatisfied with his lack of playing time.

According to sources close to the player, he has shared his decision with his inner circle: Güler is planning to explore loan offers during the January transfer window, with hopes of securing more playing time elsewhere.

The decision reportedly came after comments from Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti last week, which left Güler feeling uncertain about his prospects in the current setup.

The club's management is said to have confidence in the young midfielder, even pressuring Ancelotti to consider his potential in future lineups.

However, with no immediate opportunities in sight, Güler appears set on pursuing a loan move to continue his development.

With great clubs on his radar, a return to his former club, Fenerbahçe has not been ruled out.

This season, Güler has played 307 minutes across 12 official matches for Madrid but has yet to register a goal or assist.

His current market value is pegged at 45 million euros ($47.4 million), according to Transfermarkt, reflecting his potential despite his limited opportunities.

Güler's contract with Real Madrid runs until 2029, following his 20 million euro transfer from the Yellow Canaries in the summer of 2023.