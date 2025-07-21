The 20-year-old Turkish prodigy, hailed as one of Europe’s most promising young playmakers, is reportedly set to inherit the club’s iconic No. 10 shirt – once worn by Luka Modric, James Rodriguez, and Wesley Sneijder.

But as fans in Türkiye celebrate this potential gesture as a national milestone, one club legend is sounding the alarm.

Former Madrid striker Pedja Mijatovic made waves this week when he suggested that thrusting Modric’s mantle onto Güler would be, in his words, “a complete suicide.”

Speaking on Spain’s Cadena SER radio, Mijatovic argued that Güler lacks the creative maturity to assume such a demanding role.

“Giving Arda the responsibility Modric carried would be, to me, nothing short of an act of self-destruction,” said the Montenegrin, who believes Madrid should urgently sign another creative midfielder and allow Güler time to develop gradually.

Mijatovic’s remarks quickly drew backlash, especially in Türkiye, where Güler has become a symbol of pride and resilience.

Turkish supporters flooded social media in defense of the young midfielder, pointing to his composure, technique, and ability to shine even in limited minutes.

Many accused Mijatovic of underestimating the intelligence and flair that have made Güler an early fan favorite at the Bernabéu.

The internal debate at Madrid is reflective of the wider conversation: how quickly should a generational talent be handed the keys to one of the world’s most demanding midfields?

Following his injury-plagued start to the 2023-24 season, Güler roared back with a sensational finish, scoring five goals in quick succession and dazzling with moments of individual brilliance.

His performances didn’t just turn heads – they won hearts.

Real Madrid, delighted with his development, are now reportedly preparing a tribute that would both reward his emergence and declare their long-term intentions: giving him the vacant No. 10 shirt.

For Güler, the honor would be monumental. The No. 10 is not just a number at Real Madrid – it's a symbol of leadership, creativity, and legacy.

With Modric's departure after more than a decade of brilliance, Madrid appears ready to pass the torch.

Turkish press outlets describe the gesture as “deserved” and “inevitable.” In Türkiye, the possibility has been met with near-euphoric enthusiasm.

For a country that has watched one of its own rise at the world’s biggest club, the jersey switch would be more than ceremonial – it would be a declaration of belief.

Yet within Madrid’s corridors, opinions vary.

New manager Xabi Alonso, who elevated Güler during his coaching tenure at Bayer Leverkusen, sees the teenager as a focal point of his tactical vision.

Alonso is said to be committed to building a system that puts Güler at its creative heart – a role Modric once owned with elegance.

That faith, however, doesn’t come without risk. Güler’s potential is clear, but questions remain about his readiness to consistently orchestrate Real Madrid’s midfield in high-stakes matches.

Still, his maturity in crucial moments, despite limited playing time, has earned him both internal trust and external acclaim.