Arda Güler’s future at Real Madrid continues to be a topic of speculation, with reports from Spain shedding light on his current situation at the club.

Despite the expectations for the Turkish star to shine this season, his lack of playing time has left many questioning his prospects, and it’s suggested that his role at the club is linked to Luka Modric’s future.

Güler, still struggling to find his footing at the Spanish giants, was anticipated to have a breakout season under Carlo Ancelotti.

The hope was that he would earn the trust of both the manager and the club, yet he has yet to make a significant impact.

According to journalist Rodra from Relevo, Real Madrid's coaching staff had initially seen Güler as a potential successor to Modric in a similar playmaking role.

However, it appears that Güler's style of play is far removed from this vision.

The 20-year-old prefers to play closer to the attack, a contrast to the more traditional central midfield role that Madrid had in mind.

As Modric, now 39, nears the end of his career, rumors suggest that Real Madrid may look to fill his shoes with Güler.

While Güler’s attacking instincts have caught attention, Ancelotti and his staff are seeking a midfielder who can distribute the ball effectively, a role that requires a different skill set.

However, the latest reports from Fabrizio Romano indicate that Modric has no intentions of retiring this summer.

The Croatian maestro has signed a contract extension through June 2026, meaning he could remain at the club for another season.

If Modric stays, Güler’s quest for more playing time may be delayed yet again.

Despite his struggles to secure a regular spot in the lineup, club president Florentino Perez remains confident in Güler's potential.

Perez and his inner circle believe that the young midfielder will eventually reach his peak and become a key figure at the club, even though his early performances have not lived up to the hype.

Real Madrid sources emphasize that Güler is still very young and his development is part of a longer process.

At just 20 years old, he is still maturing both as a player and as a person, with plenty of room to grow.

The idea of parting ways with Güler is not on the table, and the coaching staff remains hopeful that he will blossom into a standout player in the near future.

Inside the club, officials are urging Güler to remain patient and stay composed.

Reports suggest that Güler is doing just that, maintaining a professional attitude and avoiding any negative behavior or distant demeanor.

Contrary to what some may think, Ancelotti is reportedly satisfied with what he’s seen from Güler in training but believes the midfielder needs more gradual playing time to adapt.

However, concerns have been raised about Güler’s performances when he has started matches, as he has yet to deliver the expected level of impact.

Güler’s potential has caught the attention of several other clubs, with many conducting inquiries about the promising talent. Despite this, Real Madrid has no plans to sell or loan out the young player at this stage.

As competition for a spot in the starting XI intensifies, the coming months will be crucial for Güler. If he decides to seek a new challenge, Perez could open the door for a departure, though no official statement has been made regarding his future.