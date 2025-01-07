Real Madrid cruised past Deportivo Minera 5-0 in the Copa del Rey, with 18-year-old sensation Arda Güler stealing the spotlight by scoring twice and delivering a moment of sportsmanship that captivated Spain.

Güler, whose two-goal performance underscored his burgeoning reputation, was the centerpiece of a dominant first-half display by Los Blancos.

Joining him on the scoresheet were Federico Valverde, who opened the scoring with a rare close-range strike, and Eduardo Camavinga, as Real Madrid effectively secured their last-16 berth within 30 minutes.

Luka Modric added a fourth early in the second half before Güler completed the rout in the dying moments.

The match’s narrative took an unexpected turn at halftime, when Deportivo Minera’s Omar Perdomo approached Güler to request his jersey before heading to the locker room.

Güler not only obliged but reciprocated the gesture by asking for Perdomo’s shirt in return.

The exchange, captured by cameras, resonated across Spanish media, earning headlines such as “Arda Güler’s Brilliant Gesture.”

Following the game, Perdomo reflected on the moment: “I went to ask for his shirt, and he gave it to me. When he came back to ask for mine, I was shocked. It’s a memory I’ll treasure forever.”

Manager Carlo Ancelotti opted to rotate heavily, resting key players ahead of Thursday’s Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Mallorca.

However, the decision to field Valverde and Camavinga paid immediate dividends, as their high-intensity play overwhelmed the fourth-tier hosts.

Despite Minera goalkeeper Fran Martinez’s valiant efforts, the gulf in class was evident throughout.

The victory extended Real Madrid’s unbeaten streak to six games, while Deportivo Minera, though outclassed, relished the rare opportunity to face one of the world’s most storied clubs.