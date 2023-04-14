Eyüpspor Club Vice President Fatih Kulaksız announced on Friday that they appointed Arda Turan as the new coach.

In a statement to Anadolu Agency (AA), Eyüpspor Club Vice President Fatih Kulaksız said, "We signed a 1.5-year contract with Arda Turan for the position of technical director. We believe that we will achieve our goals with him."

Turan, a football veteran who has played for renowned clubs such as Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Medipol Başakşehir and Manisaspor, began his career with Galatasaray.

At the age of 36, Turan is poised to embark on his first coaching role at Eyüpspor, having concluded his professional sports career at the club he began his professional career at, Galatasaray, at the end of last season.

With a career of close to two decades, Arda Turan is a champion in his own right and is now poised to share his experience with young players and help them achieve their dreams.

Turan's appointment comes at a crucial time for Eyüpspor, who are currently placed third in the Spor Toto 1st League with 57 points and 32 weeks left to play.

Notably, Turan has achieved significant success in his playing career, including six Turkish Süper Lig titles, a Europa League title and a Spanish Super Cup.