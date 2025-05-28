Former Turkish football star Arda Turan is stepping into uncharted territory as the new head coach of Ukrainian powerhouse Shakhtar Donetsk, marking his first venture into international management.

Shakhtar announced Tuesday that the 38-year-old has signed a two-year contract, binding him to the club until the summer of 2027.

Turan becomes the 39th manager in the club's history, replacing Marino Pusic in a move aimed at infusing fresh vision into a team rich in tradition.

“I’m proud to have joined Shakhtar – a great club with a rich history and strong traditions,” Turan said in his first statement. “This team is known across Europe for its ambition. We’re motivated to bring joy to our fans and win trophies both domestically and in Europe.”

Turan, a household name in Turkish football, rose to prominence as a midfielder with Galatasaray before starring at Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

A four-time Turkish Player of the Year, he collected silverware in both Türkiye and Spain, including La Liga and UEFA Europa League titles.

Shakhtar CEO Serhii Palkin hailed Turan’s appointment as a bold and promising move.

“Arda is a legend of European football with coaching experience in one of the world’s most competitive leagues,” Palkin said. “We believe his leadership will usher in a successful new era for Shakhtar.”

After retiring from professional football in 2022, Turan began his coaching journey in April 2023 with Istanbul-based Eyüpspor.

Under his guidance, the club won promotion to the Turkish Super Lig and finished sixth in the 2024-25 campaign, earning praise for their dynamic play and tactical discipline.

Over 84 matches in charge, Turan’s teams showcased consistent growth and attacking flair.

The deal with Shakhtar represents a milestone for both coach and club – for Turan, it’s a leap into European coaching circles, and for Shakhtar, it signals a shift toward youthful, international leadership.

The club welcomed him with a message reading: “Hoş geldin Arda Turan,” confirming his appointment through 2027.

Turan, whose contract with Eyüpspor ended earlier this month following their final match against Antalyaspor, now faces a new challenge: restoring Shakhtar’s continental bite while competing in the Ukrainian Premier League under a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty and sporting ambition.