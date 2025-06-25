The Argentine judge at the center of the collapsed trial into Diego Maradona’s 2020 death has stepped down, her lawyer said Tuesday.

Julieta Makintach’s secret participation in a documentary about the case triggered the trial’s annulment in May, just two months after it began.

A new trial date has yet to be scheduled.

“I have the honor of addressing you in my capacity as judge ... in order to submit my resignation from my position,” Makintach wrote in a letter to the governor of Buenos Aires that was shared by her lawyer.

Makintach was facing impeachment proceedings over her participation in the documentary about the case against seven medical staff accused of manslaughter in Maradona’s death.

Maradona – considered one of the world’s greatest players – died in November 2020 at age 60 while recovering from brain surgery.

He died of heart failure and acute pulmonary edema – a condition where fluid accumulates in the lungs – two weeks after the operation.

Prosecutors say the conditions of his home convalescence were grossly negligent.

Makintach was one of three judges hearing the case.