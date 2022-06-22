A fortnight after retiring as a player, former Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez is back in football, this time as the head coach of Argentinian side Rosario Central.

His appointment with Rosario Central was confirmed on Tuesday as the 38-year-old was handed his first coaching job by the top-flight club.

Tevez, who began and ended his playing career with Boca Juniors, hung up his boots earlier in June.

He won a remarkable 26 titles in his career and is among only four Argentine players to win both CONMEBOL's Copa Libertadores and the Champions League, lifting the biggest prize in European club football with United in 2008.

He was a regular member of the Argentina national team for many years, featuring alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain, but missed out on the squad for the 2014 World Cup where the team finished as runner-up to Germany.

Four-time Argentinian champion Rosario Central revealed Tuesday that Tevez has signed a one-year deal, announcing on Twitter: "The Apache becomes the new blue-gold coach, after signing a contract with the club for 12 months."

Prior to Tevez signing his contract, goalkeeper Gaspar Servio told TNT Sports: "For me, it's something special that Carlitos (Tevez) can come here.

"If he does come here, the group will back him to the death."