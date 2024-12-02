A stampede during a football match in southern Guinea claimed the lives of 56 supporters, including children, as security forces struggled to control clashes in the overcrowded stadium, according to local media and a coalition of political parties.

The chaos unfolded Sunday afternoon during the final of a local tournament in N'zerekore, featuring the Labe and Nzerekore teams in an event honoring Guinea's military leader, Mamadi Doumbouya.

Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah acknowledged the incident on X, formerly Twitter, stating, “During the stampede, victims were recorded,” though he did not specify the number of casualties. Authorities are working to restore order in the region, he added.

The National Alliance for Alternation and Democracy, a coalition of political parties, issued a statement confirming that the stampede caused numerous deaths and injuries.

Local media reported that security forces deployed tear gas in an attempt to restore calm after unrest erupted over a disputed penalty.

“This (the disputed penalty) angered supporters who threw stones. This is why the security services used tear gas,” local outlet Media Guinea reported. Several of those killed were children, it said, while some injured individuals being treated at a regional hospital remain in critical condition.

Videos appearing to show the scene captured a section of the stadium shouting and protesting the referee's decision before fans stormed the field, triggering clashes. As people scrambled to flee, many were seen jumping over the stadium's high fence.

Additional footage showed victims lying on the floor in what appeared to be a hospital, with a crowd nearby assisting the wounded.

The National Alliance for Alternation and Democracy coalition has called for an investigation, criticizing the tournament as an attempt to bolster political support for the “illegal and inappropriate” ambitions of the military leader.

Guinea has been under military rule since soldiers ousted President Alpha Conde in 2021.

The country joins a growing list of West African nations, including Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, where the military has seized power and delayed a return to civilian governance.