Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is concerned about the severity of Bukayo Saka’s quadriceps injury after the England winger was forced off in the 10th minute of Wednesday’s 2-2 Champions League draw against Bayern Munich.

Saka went down clutching his left thigh after attempting a pass at the Allianz Arena. The 25-year-old received treatment from Arsenal’s medical staff before being replaced by Eberechi Eze, raising fresh concerns about his fitness amid a history of injury problems.

“When a player has to come off with sharp pain, it is never good news. We have to wait and see,” Arteta told TNT Sports.

“He doesn’t look good at all, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

The injury is an unwelcome setback for Arsenal, who can ill afford to lose another attacking option as they navigate a demanding schedule. Christos Tzolis has also suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty, further complicating the club’s options on the wings.

Saka has endured several injury setbacks in recent seasons. He missed seven matches last season because of an Achilles problem and underwent hamstring surgery in December 2024, a procedure that kept him out for more than three months.

Arsenal will now await further medical assessments to determine the extent of the latest injury and how long the winger could be sidelined.

Despite losing Saka early, Arsenal fought back to earn a point in an entertaining contest between the English and German champions.

Eze, who replaced Saka, made an immediate impact by scoring in the 25th minute to put Arsenal ahead. Bayern responded through Alphonso Davies, who equalized 10 minutes later.

Harry Kane then put the German side in front from the penalty spot in the second half, scoring his 12th goal of the season for club and country.

Declan Rice restored parity for Arsenal, ensuring the visitors left Munich with a 2-2 draw.