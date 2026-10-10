Arsenal fought back to beat Leeds 2-1 on Saturday, drawing level with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with a strong response after the three-week international break.

Mikel Arteta’s side struggled to break down a well-organized Leeds defense in the first half but found their rhythm after the interval to secure a fifth win in six league games this season.

James Justin put Leeds ahead early in the second half at Emirates Stadium, briefly silencing the home crowd in the October sunshine. Arsenal responded quickly, with Riccardo Calafiori restoring parity seven minutes later before substitute Bruno Guimaraes completed the comeback with a well-worked team goal.

The focus returned to the pitch Saturday after the bombshell announcement that City had been found guilty of more than 100 breaches of Premier League financial rules.

But Arsenal, who had a perfect record before their 3-0 defeat to Brighton last month, struggled to break down Daniel Farke’s physical side in the first half.

Noni Madueke, overlooked by Thomas Tuchel for England’s most recent squad, was handed a rare start on the left wing in place of the injured Christos Tzolis.

But neither he nor Bukayo Saka on the opposite flank had much success against a defense that had conceded just three league goals all season.

Leeds created a couple of half-chances late in the first half.

First, Jayden Bogle and Anton Stach got in each other’s way as Stach struck the ball against his teammate. Bogle was then denied from close range by Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, who rushed out to smother his shot.

Raya subsequently got down smartly to keep out a shot from Leeds defender Gabriel Gudmundsson from a tight angle.

Arsenal managed just one shot on target in the first half, but the game opened up after the break, with chances at both ends.

Impressive Leeds midfielder Ao Tanaka forced Raya to tip the ball over the crossbar before Justin put his side ahead in the 55th minute, finishing from just inside the box after a Gudmundsson cross following a well-worked move down the left.

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes got his head to the ball but failed to keep it out of the net.

The Gunners were back on level terms just seven minutes later when the unmarked Calafiori finished past England international goalkeeper James Trafford after being set up by Ben White.

Leeds’ problems deepened when Guimaraes finished powerfully after a neat move down Arsenal’s left, with Saka, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice all involved.

The win takes Arsenal to 15 points, level with City, who remain top on goal difference.

City, managed by Enzo Maresca and with a game in hand, are braced for a hostile reception at Liverpool on Sunday following the announcement of the verdict last week.