The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into astrologer Meral Güven, who made headlines with her prediction that "Fenerbahçe will miraculously become champions."

The probe follows Galatasaray's 3-1 victory over Konyaspor, which secured them the championship, and subsequent controversial social media posts.

In a statement, the prosecutor's office explained, "An investigation has been initiated ex officio under Article 216 of the Turkish Penal Code for the crime of 'inciting hatred and hostility or degrading the public' based on statements made in a live video attributed to astrologer Meral Güven and widely shared on social media."

However, contrary to Güven's predictions, despite delivering a commanding performance, thrashing Istanbulspor 6-0 on Sunday, Fenerbahçe's much-awaited miracle could not materialize as they fell short behind eventual winners Galatasaray.

Despite finishing second for three consecutive seasons, the Yellow Canaries' consistent performance has earned them a spot in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, starting from the second qualifying round.

Success in this stage could see them advance through the third qualifying round and into the playoff stage.

The Fenerbahçe faithful showed unwavering support for manager Ismail Kartal, celebrating his leadership with passionate cheers and applause, highlighting the strong bond between the team and its supporters as they look forward to the next season.