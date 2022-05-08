Serie A underdog Atalanta continued its bid for European football next season with a 3-1 win at Spezia on Sunday.

The win, however, meant the host Spezia is not yet safe from relegation.

Goals from Luis Muriel, Berat Djimsiti and Mario Pasalic took the three points for Atalanta on the Italian Riviera, moving Gian Piero Gasperini's side up to seventh and in with a shout of Europa League football.

After three straight seasons of Champions League action, the best Atalanta can hope for is Europe's second-tier competition as they sit 10 points behind fourth-placed Juventus with two matches to play.

Juve and league leaders Inter Milan contesting the Italian Cup final on Wednesday means that two Europa League spots can be earned through league placings.

Atalanta is level on points with Roma, who sat sixth and in the second Europa League berth before its match at eighth-placed Fiorentina later Monday.

Spezia meanwhile remains five points ahead of Cagliari who sits just inside the bottom three and faces 17th-placed Salernitana later on Sunday.

Daniele Verdi's well-taken leveler on the half-hour mark wasn't enough for Thiago Motta's side, who can still be caught by both Cagliari and a Genoa team level on 28 points with the Sardinians.