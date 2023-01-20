Netherlands superstar Memphis Depay has concluded a move to Atletico Madrid, following an agreement between the Spanish league rivals Barcelona and the Madrid club on Friday, the Catalan giants announced.

Even before his transfer was confirmed, the Dutch striker had already trained with Atletico on Thursday with permission from Barcelona.

Barcelona has announced that Atletico Madrid has struck a deal to pay a sum of 3 million euros ($3.25 million) with an additional potential bonus of 1 million euros.

Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid hope the formidable Memphis Depay will be available to make his La Liga debut at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday when they host Valladolid.

Many deem it too early for the Dutch international to take to the field. Still, given his remarkable physical condition, it is not inconceivable that the Lion could defy the odds.

On July 2021, Barcelona announced that they had secured the signing of Depay, who previously played for PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United and Olympique Lyonnais, on a free transfer, with the Dutch international signing a two-year deal with the club.

Before the official announcement, the Spanish media had said that Barcelona wanted Atletico to pay 7 million euros, but the deal would be downed to 3 million euros.

Depay played 42 games for Barcelona, scoring 14 goals, but he fell out of favor with manager Xavi Hernandez after the club signed Polish striker Robert Lewandowski last year.

He will give Atletico more options upfront after Portugal forward Joao Felix's loan move to Chelsea earlier this month.

Depay has been capped 86 times since his debut in 2013, scoring 43 goals – leaving him seven short of the Netherlands' all-time top scorer Robin van Persie.

Depay played at last year's World Cup in Qatar, scoring one goal as the Dutch reached the quarterfinals, where they lost to eventual champions Argentina on penalties.