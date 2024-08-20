Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone found silver linings in his team's performance despite a frustrating 2-2 draw against Villarreal in their La Liga opener on Monday.

Atletico had to claw back twice in the first half to salvage a point as Villarreal capitalized on defensive errors from their rivals.

Arnaut Danjuma outpaced Atletico defender Axel Witsel to score Villarreal's first goal, and a misjudgment by goalkeeper Jan Oblak led to an own goal by Atleti captain Koke just 19 minutes later.

"We played a good game. We had individual situations that we have to improve, but as a collective effort, the team played well. However, we conceded goals we could have avoided," Simeone told Movistar Plus.

"The thing is, in the few chances they had in attack, we were toothless and conceded two goals in isolated plays. But I saw good things and details that make the difference throughout the year."

Simeone said he was satisfied with the debut of his blockbuster signing Julian Alvarez, who came off the bench to play the final 15 minutes of the game but had little impact.

Argentine Alvarez joined Atletico only a week ago after Manchester City agreed to a deal of more than 75 million euros ($83.13 million) to part with the versatile 24-year-old forward.

"Julian is gradually getting to know the club and his teammates and understanding the system that we are going to play, so we are hopeful we'll be able to appreciate all the great things he has to offer soon enough," Simeone said.

The manager also confirmed that Joao Felix's absence on Monday was due to "the transfer market," after British and Spanish media reported that Atletico had a deal in place to send the Portuguese forward to Chelsea.

"Soon you will know what I have already been told," Simeone said with a laugh when asked about Felix.