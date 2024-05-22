Fenerbahçe's presidential candidate, Aziz Yıldırım, made a striking statement as he rallied with club members ahead of the upcoming elections.

Amid cheers and flares at a restaurant in Kalamış, Yıldırım emphasized his support for the team, even at the cost of his own candidacy.

"Seeing Fenerbahçe win and become champions makes us all happy. I said we would defeat Galatasaray, and now we have reached a point where if we become champions, my chances of being elected decrease. I would rather lose the presidency and the board but see Fenerbahçe crowned champions," Yıldırım said.

With Fenerbahçe's elections scheduled for May 30-31, or June 8-9 if a quorum is not met, Yıldırım, a seasoned figure in the club, addressed the eager gathering of congress members.

The former president's campaign speech resonated with the crowd, highlighting his motivations driven by a decadelong desire to bring joy back to Fenerbahçe's fans, especially the younger generation.

"My candidacy is for the children who have not been happy for 10 years. I believe the current trajectory is harmful to the club, and I want to ensure that if we become champions, our young fans won't be disappointed," he said.

Yıldırım also stressed the importance of unity and the club's broader mission, including its success in amateur sports.

"We are a sports club, and our amateur branches continue successfully as we left them. Our team, which reached the Final Four, will hopefully bring the trophy home again. Regardless of who wins the election, the Fenerbahçe community must stay united as we did on July 3rd. It's not about who gets elected; we are Fenerbahçe, the greatest, and we must remain so. This club has revitalized the spirit of Kuva-yi Milliye, and we must all work for the progress of the Republic of Türkiye," he said.

Concluding his speech, Yıldırım thanked the congress members for their support, urging them to foster peace rather than conflict within the club. "We have done everything for this republic since 1919. Therefore, we must protect Fenerbahçe, not fight but unite."