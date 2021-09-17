Cristiano Ronaldo had to shift houses a week after moving in when a flock of bleating sheep kept waking the Portuguese football star and his family, the British tabloid The Sun reported.

After his sensational return to Manchester United, Ronaldo moved into a 6 million pound ($8.28 million), 23-acre mansion.

However, the striker, his partner Georgina Rodriguez, 27, and their four children moved out after less than a week due to the noisy sheep and over security fears, according to The Sun.

“While the property is beautiful and is nestled in rolling fields and woodland, it was also close to sheep which are very noisy early in the morning

“Ronaldo is a true pro who places a lot on rest and recovery after games, so it was decided it was best if he and his family moved,” the British tabloid cited a source as saying.

He has since moved to a 3 million pound, seven-bedroom mansion in Cheshire, northwest England. Owned by a former Manchester United player, the mansion reportedly comes with a pool, cinema room and four-car garage.