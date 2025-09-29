Three-time Grammy winner Bad Bunny has been announced as the halftime performer for Super Bowl LX, set for Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California.

The NFL revealed the news during the “Sunday Night Football” broadcast between the Green Bay Packers and host Dallas Cowboys, in partnership with Apple Music and Roc Nation.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” said Bad Bunny, 31, in a press release. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown. This is for my people, my culture and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL” – “Go and tell your grandmother that we will be the Super Bowl halftime show.”

Super Bowl LX will air on NBC, with the halftime show produced by DPS and Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers.

“Bad Bunny represents the global energy and cultural vibrancy that define today’s music scene,” said Jon Barker, senior vice president of global event production for the NFL. “As one of the most influential and streamed artists in the world, his unique ability to bridge genres, languages and audiences makes him an exciting and natural choice to take the Super Bowl halftime stage.

“We know his dynamic performances, creative vision and deep connection with fans will deliver the kind of unforgettable experience we’ve come to expect from this iconic cultural moment.”

Bad Bunny’s full name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio. He released his sixth studio album in January. Also an actor, he co-founded the sports marketing agency Rimas Sports and is a co-owner of Puerto Rican basketball team Los Cangrejeros de Santurce.

“What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring,” Roc Nation’s Jay-Z said. “We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

The announcement of Bad Bunny for Super Bowl LX comes after growing speculation that Taylor Swift may be open to performing the halftime show next year. Recently engaged to Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, Swift is regularly seen at Chiefs games.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on NBC’s “Today” show earlier this month when asked if a Swift halftime show was in the works: “I can’t tell you anything about that ... it’s a maybe.”