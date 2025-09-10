Former Germany international and Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Ballack has cast doubt over his former club’s prospects in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, labeling the Bundesliga champions “challengers” rather than favorites.

In an interview with Sport Bild on Wednesday, the 48-year-old pointed to Bayern’s uneven European form in recent years, highlighting both their early exit from the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and a series of underwhelming Champions League campaigns since their last triumph in 2020.

“Bayern can beat any opponent on their day,” Ballack said. “But we have to talk about momentum. Last season, they went out in the quarterfinals against Inter Milan after a strong group-stage performance.”

Ballack, who made 107 appearances for Bayern between 2002 and 2006 – winning four Bundesliga titles, the DFB-Pokal, and reaching the 2002-03 Champions League final – underscored that the club’s current trajectory leaves them short of the continental elite.

Since Bayern’s unbeaten 2020 European campaign, the club has reached the Champions League semifinals only once, in 2023-24 under Thomas Tuchel, when they were defeated by eventual champions Real Madrid.

Other exits occurred in the quarterfinals: PSG in 2020-21, Real Madrid in 2021-22, Manchester City in 2022-23, and Inter Milan in 2024-25.

The 2025 Club World Cup further reinforced concerns.

Despite a record-breaking 10-0 victory over Auckland City in the group stage, Bayern succumbed 2-0 to PSG in the quarterfinals, missing key midfielder Jamal Musiala and struggling to adapt to the high-stakes knockout format.

Under new manager Vincent Kompany, Bayern reclaimed the Bundesliga title in 2024-25 with a squad blending experience and fresh talent, including Harry Kane and Joshua Kimmich.

Yet, Ballack believes that even with this quality, Bayern’s road to Wembley for the May 2026 final will be treacherous.

Instead, he identified Barcelona and defending Champions League holders PSG as the teams to beat.

Barcelona, semifinalists in 2024-25, enter with renewed strength under Hansi Flick, combining veterans like Robert Lewandowski with emerging stars such as Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in his prime.

PSG, meanwhile, are aiming to defend their crown with a lineup featuring Ousmane Dembele, Goncalo Ramos, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, though they face added scrutiny after losing the Club World Cup final to Chelsea in July.

Chelsea, winners of the 2025 Club World Cup, could also be a surprise force, according to Ballack.

“The success will give them a lot of confidence,” he said. Under Enzo Maresca, the Blues are integrating the new tournament format into their long-term plans, hoping their emphatic 3-0 win over PSG at MetLife Stadium sets the tone for a strong European campaign.

Ballack also highlighted Eintracht Frankfurt, guided by Dino Toppmoller, as a potential dark horse.

The Eagles secured a third-place Bundesliga finish in 2024-25 – one of their best in over a decade – and qualify directly for the Champions League group stage.

“Eintracht will play a good role, maybe reaching the quarterfinals or more,” Ballack predicted. Their high-pressing style, led by talents like Can Uzun and Fares Chaibi, makes them a formidable opponent, particularly at home against Galatasaray on Sept. 18.

The 2025-26 Champions League kicks off under its new 36-team league-phase format.

Borussia Dortmund face Juventus in Turin on Sept. 16.

Bayern host Chelsea at the Allianz Arena on Sept. 17, while Eintracht Frankfurt welcome Galatasaray and Bayer Leverkusen travel to FC Copenhagen on Sept. 18.