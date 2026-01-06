Barcelona enter Wednesday night’s Spanish Super Cup semifinal as clear favorites, carrying dominant form, historical edge and renewed confidence into a clash with Athletic Bilbao.

The Catalan giants meet Athletic in the second semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup with a place in Sunday’s final at stake, where either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid will await.

Barcelona remain the competition’s most successful club, having lifted the trophy a record 15 times, while Athletic’s three titles underline a more selective but meaningful presence in the tournament’s history.

Hansi Flick’s side arrive in Riyadh riding a wave of consistency that has reshaped their season.

Saturday’s controlled 2-0 derby win over Espanyol stretched Barcelona’s winning streak to eight matches in all competitions and reinforced their grip on the La Liga summit, where they sit four points clear of Real Madrid.

Since their last domestic defeat, a bruising El Clasico loss in late October, Barcelona have blended defensive discipline with attacking fluency, conceding few chances while maintaining pressure across the pitch.

That balance has translated seamlessly into domestic knockout football.

Barcelona are the defending Super Cup holders after overwhelming Real Madrid 5-2 in last season’s final, a statement victory that reflected Flick’s growing imprint on the squad.

Athletic were also subdued in last year’s semifinals, falling 2-0 and recent head-to-head meetings suggest a widening gap.

Barcelona cruised to a 4-0 league win over the Basque side earlier this season and have conceded just once in their last five encounters with them.

The Super Cup represents more than a midseason trophy for Barcelona.

With La Liga leadership intact and a Copa del Rey run still alive, Flick’s squad have three domestic trophies firmly in their sights.

Yet the competition also offers a psychological lift as they attempt to steady a stuttering Champions League campaign, where inconsistency has left them 15th in the overall standings and searching for momentum on the European stage.

Athletic arrive with fewer certainties.

A 1-1 draw against Osasuna at the weekend typified a frustrating first half of the campaign, one marked by uneven performances and limited attacking return.

Ernesto Valverde’s side are eighth in La Liga, 14 points adrift of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid and their lone victory in the past five matches across all competitions came in the Copa del Rey against lower-league Ourense CF.

Their Champions League return has been equally unforgiving.

Athletic sit 28th in the table, two points off the playoff places and face mounting pressure to stabilize their season before it slips further away.

Still, the Super Cup has previously offered them a stage to disrupt hierarchy.

Their dramatic 3-2 final victory over Barcelona in January 2021 remains a reference point, as does their run to the final in 2022, proof that they can rise to elite occasions despite league struggles.

Team news further highlights the contrast in depth. Barcelona could be boosted by the return of Ronald Araujo, who has rejoined first-team training after time away to safeguard his mental health.

Aside from long-term knee absentees Andreas Christensen and Gavi, Flick has a near full-strength squad at his disposal and the luxury of tactical flexibility.

Eric Garcia’s composure in midfield has strengthened Barcelona’s control in central areas, potentially freeing Pedri to operate closer to goal.

Marcus Rashford may be sacrificed for balance, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha expected to provide width and directness.

While Robert Lewandowski is pushing for a start, Ferran Torres is tipped to lead the line, offering mobility and pressing from the front.

Athletic’s selection options are more restricted.

Yeray Alvarez is suspended, while injuries have sidelined Yuri Berchiche, Aymeric Laporte, Benat Prados, Unai Egiluz and Maroan Sannadi.

The attacking burden will fall heavily on the Williams brothers, with Nico, a long-term Barcelona target and Inaki tasked with stretching play and exploiting transition moments.

Gorka Guruzeta, after scoring against Osasuna, is likely to retain his place up front despite competition from Alex Berenguer.