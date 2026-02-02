Barcelona travel to the Estadio Carlos Belmonte on Tuesday knowing the Copa del Rey rarely forgives complacency, even for its most decorated club.

Standing in their way are Albacete Balompie, a Segunda Division side riding confidence, momentum and a giant-killing belief that has already rewritten their season.

The quarter-final is a single-match shootout, and for the hosts, it is one of the biggest nights in their modern history.

Albacete arrive unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, winning four and drawing one. That surge has steadied their league campaign, 12th in LaLiga 2 with 33 points from 24 games, and fueled a Copa run that contrasts sharply with last season’s early exit to CE Europa.

This time, Alberto Gonzalez’s side have gone toe-to-toe with elite opposition. Their round-of-16 victory over Real Madrid was instant folklore.

Javi Villar opened the scoring before Franco Mastantuono replied. Substitute Jefte Betancor struck twice, once late, once in extra time, either side of a stoppage-time equaliser from Gonzalo García, sealing a breathless 3-2 upset. A penalty shootout win over Celta Vigo earlier in the competition only reinforced Albacete’s growing fearlessness.

The club have never won the Copa del Rey. Their best finish remains a semi-final run in 1994-95, and this quarter-final appearance equals their joint-second best showing. A 2-0 league win over Real Zaragoza at the weekend, with goals from Agus Medina and Betancor, has only sharpened belief.

Barcelona, however, arrive carrying both history and form. The Catalan giants have lifted the Copa del Rey a record 32 times and are defending champions after last season’s extra-time final win over Real Madrid. Under Hansi Flick, they lead LaLiga with 55 points from 22 matches, a campaign built on control, pace and depth.

A 3-1 comeback victory at Elche last weekend, powered by Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford, extended Barcelona’s strong run to four wins in their last five games. They have also dominated this fixture historically, winning the last six meetings with Albacete, though the most recent came back in 2005.

Team news offers contrast in resources. Albacete may be without Higinio Marín due to a thigh issue, while Edward Cedeño remains sidelined. Betancor is expected to start after his recent scoring run. Raúl Lizoain should continue in goal, with Javier Moreno and Carlos Neva anchoring the defence, while Villar is likely to feature again in midfield.

Barcelona, meanwhile, remain without Gavi, Pedri and Andreas Christensen. Flick could rotate, with Marc Bernal a midfield option, but attacking quality remains intact. Rashford, Ferran Torres and Yamal are all in line to start, even if changes are made elsewhere.