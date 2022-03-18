Barcelona was pitted against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarterfinals draw as the Catalans continue their bid to win Europe's second-tier event for the first time.

Barca has five titles in the Champions Cup/League and four from the defunct Cup Winners' Cup but has never won the UEFA Cup/Europa League.

Frankfurt meanwhile won the UEFA Cup in 1980 and was a semifinalist in 2019.

The winner of the April 7 and 14 tie will face the winner of West Ham, who ousted record winners Sevilla, vs. Olympique Lyon, in the semifinals set for April 28 and May 5.

The results of the Europa League 2022 quarterfinals draw are displayed in Nyon, Switzerland, March 18, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Italy's Atalanta faces German opposition again in RB Leipzig after knocking out Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16. Leipzig had a bye after its opponents Spartak Moscow was suspended as part of sanctions against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

The winner of that tie will play Braga or Rangers who contest the remaining quarterfinal.

The final is scheduled for May 18 in Seville.