Hansi Flick’s Barcelona kicked off the season in impressive fashion, climbing to the top of La Liga with a commanding 3-0 victory over Deportivo Alaves on Sunday.

However, the German coach was cautious about drawing parallels with his illustrious Bayern Munich team.

Flick took the reins at Bayern midway through the 2019-20 season, leading the club to a historic treble by capturing the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and Champions League titles.

After two years managing the German national team, he took charge of Barcelona at the start of the season, revitalizing a squad that now boasts the highest goal tally in Spain.

Nevertheless, Flick emphasized that it is too early to compare this team with his Bayern side.

"No, no, I don't like that. This team is different. The situation is different. At the moment, things look good. I'm happy to be the coach of this team, but I know that things can change quickly in football," Flick told reporters.

"We value what we have; it's fantastic to see things work. What this team is doing is amazing, and the atmosphere in the dressing room is great.

"It's not just about winning and losing. We analyze matches, which is why we have a large group of analysts. We want to show the players what we can improve on for the next match."

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick as Barcelona beat Alaves 3-0, bringing his tally to 10 LaLiga goals and 12 in all competitions this season. Flick praised the 36-year-old, who won the treble under him at Bayern.

"Lewandowski is the same player I knew in Munich, and he's the best in the box. What he does is fantastic; he's always ready to score," Flick said.

"I think we should praise everyone in the team. They're all helping him. He's in good form, and I'm happy to see that. I'm happy for the three points and pleased with Lewy's performance.

"In the first half, we didn't make any mistakes; we didn't allow Alaves to play their game. That was the key to winning."

The only blemish at Mendizorrotza Stadium was the injury suffered by forward Ferran Torres, who limped off just five minutes into the game.

"We still don't know what injury Ferran has, but it looks muscular. We'll see after the medical tests tomorrow," Flick said.

"Ferran's injury is worrying. We don't have many options in attack, but we'll see what happens.

"We hope to recover the injured players during the international break. We will assess their condition over the next two weeks and hope they return in good shape."