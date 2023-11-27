Group H heavyweights Barcelona and Porto are poised for a thrilling Champions League encounter on Tuesday at the iconic Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Barcelona currently reign supreme at the summit of Group H, sharing the pinnacle with Porto at nine points each.

The race intensifies with third-placed Shakhtar Donetsk trailing closely, merely three points adrift, adding a layer of intrigue to this finely poised group.

The Catalan giants missed an opportunity to secure their knockout stage berth earlier, stumbling against Shakhtar on Nov. 7 in a 1-0 upset.

The repercussions of this loss have injected an element of pressure into Barcelona's journey, despite still maintaining their top position.

As they gear up to face Porto, Barcelona have the chance to seal their spot in the last-16 stage with a victory.

A draw might suffice if Shakhtar fails to triumph against Royal Antwerp in the concurrent group match.

However, a defeat coupled with a Shakhtar win would set the stage for a tense final matchday.

Adding to the narrative, La Blaugrana enter this showdown on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, currently languishing in fourth place.

For head coach Xavi Hernandes, the Champions League has proven to be a formidable challenge, having failed to guide the team past the group stage in two attempts.

On the flip side, Porto have displayed formidable form in Group H, securing three victories out of four matches.

A win against Barcelona would propel them to the knockout stage if Shakhtar falter against Antwerp.

A draw, combined with a Shakhtar loss, would also suffice for the Portuguese giants.

Porto's recent triumphs include a 2-1 win over Vitoria Guimaraes in the league and a commanding 4-0 success over Montalegre in the Taca de Portugal.

Manager Sergio Conceicao's side, having clinched the Champions League trophy in 1987 and 2004, aims to build on last season's success, where they reached the round of 16.

The fixture carries added significance for Barcelona, potentially missing key players like Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Gavi.

In contrast, Porto face injury concerns with players like Samuel Portugal, Ivan Marcano, Gabriel Veron and Ivan Jaime sidelined.

Parc des Princes drama

Newcastle find themselves at a crucial juncture in their Champions League journey.

After a promising 4-1 victory over PSG in October, the Magpies now grapple with a mounting injury crisis, with back-to-back defeats to Borussia Dortmund leaving them at the bottom of Group F.

Eddie Howe's men face a formidable challenge against PSG, needing to avoid defeat to keep their hopes alive for a place in the last 16.

Despite their financial backing from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Newcastle's conservative approach in the transfer market is under scrutiny, with key players like Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes grappling with bans and injuries.

The club's resolve was evident in a stunning 4-1 victory over Chelsea, showcasing their depth in the face of adversity.

However, Howe remains wary of an energy-draining encounter against PSG, led by Kylian Mbappe, who seeks revenge after the humiliating defeat in Newcastle.

Newcastle's journey in the Champions League reflects the growing pains of a squad evolving from relegation battles to competing on the European stage.

While the road to emulating Manchester City's rise may be filled with challenges, a resilient Magpies side aims to silence Mbappe once again and secure a coveted spot in the last 16.