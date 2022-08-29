Barcelona's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the victim of a violent armed robbery at his home in the early hours of Monday.

The Spanish club confirmed the incident and said the player and his wife were doing well.

"He is ok now, scared but ok," a Barcelona source told AFP, confirming press reports.

Authorities told the Spanish daily El Pais that Aubameyang was hit and forced to open a safe where the couple kept jewelry. The attackers allegedly threatened him and his wife with guns and iron bars.

Authorities said at least four men entered the player's home and then escaped in a car.

A spokeswoman for Catalan police, the Mossos d'Esquadra, confirmed they were investigating a violent robbery in Castelldefels but refused to identify the victim, citing privacy rules.

"The investigation remains open and we are gathering information," she told AFP.

The 33-year-old Aubameyang, a Gabon international, signed with Barcelona at the beginning of the year after long stints with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Several high-profile footballers in Spain have been subject to robberies though most of these break-ins occur while the stars are playing.

In June police arrested six people in connection with the 3-million-euro burglary at the house belonging to former Brazil forward Ronaldo.

Paris Saint-Germain player Marco Verratti was staying at Ronaldo's house in Ibiza but was not home when the burglars struck, taking jewelry and money.

And earlier this month police recovered Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski's watch, which was stolen as the player signed autographs before a training session.