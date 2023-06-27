In a delightful celebration of his Turkish roots, football star Ilkay Gündoğan has once again showcased his cultural pride on social media, affirming the unrivaled excellence of Turkish cuisine.

The newest Barcelona signing recently graced the breakfast table with an appetizing display of gastronomic indulgence, captivating fans and food enthusiasts alike.

In a heartwarming gesture, FC Barcelona captured the essence of Gündoğan's culinary adventure and shared a captivating photograph.

The image portrayed the football virtuoso savoring a plate of menemen, an iconic Turkish dish renowned for its tantalizing blend of scrambled eggs, tomatoes, and green peppers.

With a steaming cup of tea by his side, Gündoğan's contentment radiated through the lens, resonating with his global fanbase.

Swiftly, the image became an instant hit, amassing countless likes and shares across various social media platforms.

The image's captivating aura resonated with fans worldwide, igniting conversations and cementing Gündoğan's place as a celebrated athlete and a "cultural ambassador."

Underlining their confidence in the Turkish German maestro, Barcelona officially announced the signing of Ilkay Gündoğan from Manchester City, securing his services until June 30, 2025, with a potential one-year extension.

Approaching 33 this coming October, Gündoğan's footballing prowess and immense experience will undoubtedly invigorate the Barcelona squad.

The release fee for the midfield maestro has been set at a staggering 400 million euros.