Reports indicate that Lamine Yamal's father, the father of Spain's Euro 2024 champion, has been hospitalized following a stabbing incident in Mataro, near Barcelona.

The La Vanguardia newspaper was the first to report on the case, citing police sources.

There has been no official confirmation of the incident so far.

The father of the 17-year-old player suffered two stab wounds to the abdomen and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

However, there is no danger to his life, and his condition is stable.

Police have arrested three suspects, who face charges of attempted murder.

According to local sources, a confrontation escalated into violence, leading to Yamal's father being stabbed multiple times.

Yamal, who grew up in Mataro, is preparing for the start of La Liga with Barcelona. During Euro 2024, he was one of the standout players for the championship-winning Spain team.