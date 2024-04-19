Barcelona are gearing up for a high-stakes clash against Real Madrid in the upcoming El Clasico on Sunday, a match that could potentially see them close the gap on their archrivals in La Liga.

The Catalan giants are entering this crucial fixture with a sense of urgency, aiming to turn the tide in their favor after a disappointing exit from the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

On the flip side, Real Madrid are riding high on the wave of momentum following their dramatic triumph over Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Los Blancos proved they are the real "Kings of European football," securing a spot in the semifinals with a thrilling penalty shootout win at the Etihad Stadium.

With an eight-point deficit to overcome in La Liga, Barcelona understand the magnitude of the task at hand as they prepare to face off against their eternal rivals at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu.

The team under Xavi Hernandez is leaving no stone unturned in their preparations, focusing on tactical precision and mental fortitude to secure a crucial victory.

However, Barcelona's ambitions could be boosted by the fitness concerns surrounding Real Madrid's star forward, Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian sensation, who has been a standout performer for Los Blancos this season, is facing a race against time to recover from an injury sustained in the clash against Manchester City.

His potential absence could be a significant blow for Real Madrid, who will be relying on his goal-scoring prowess and attacking flair to unlock Barcelona's defense.

Despite these challenges, Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti remains confident in his team's ability to deliver a commanding performance in El Clasico.

Ancelotti emphasized the importance of maintaining their physical and mental sharpness, stating that his squad is fully prepared for the challenge that awaits them.

In addition to Vinicius Junior's injury, Real Madrid are also monitoring the condition of Dani Carvajal, who was forced off the field during extra time against Manchester City.

However, initial reports suggest that Carvajal's injury is minor, and he is expected to be available for selection against La Blaugrana.

Real Madrid's recent form, coupled with their impressive track record in El Clasico fixtures, has instilled a sense of confidence and belief within the squad.

The team is determined to build on their recent successes and maintain their position at the top of the La Liga standings.

Barcelona will be without two crucial players for their upcoming fixture, both sidelined with long-term injuries.

The absence of Gavi, who has been a pivotal presence in midfield, will be keenly felt as the young midfielder continues his recovery from a serious knee injury sustained while on international duty with Spain.

Similarly, the absence of Alejandro Balde, a rising star in the left-back position, will be a blow for the team.

Balde underwent a hamstring operation at the end of January and is expected to be out until the 2024-25 campaign.

Despite these setbacks, Barcelona will receive a boost with the return of Andreas Christensen and Sergi Roberto.

The duo missed the previous match against PSG due to European bans but will be available for selection against Real Madrid.

Manager Xavi will be relieved to have a full squad to choose from, with no players suspended for the upcoming clash.