Barcelona will march into the Bernabeu on Sunday to face eternal rivals Real Madrid in the La Liga season's first El Clasico, aiming to defend their last year's clean sweep.

The defending La Liga champions trail their eternal rivals by two points after nine rounds, setting up a top-of-the-table showdown that could tilt the title race as early as autumn.

Wounded Flick

For Hansi Flick’s Barcelona, survival has taken precedence over spectacle.

The German tactician, who masterminded a clean sweep of victories over Madrid last season, now finds himself juggling a squad frayed by injuries but fortified by belief.

Gavi’s long-term knee injury, Robert Lewandowski’s calf strain, Dani Olmo’s recurring muscle problems and the long-term absence of captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen have tested the team’s backbone.

Yet Flick’s blueprint – intensity, unity and disciplined pressing – remains the compass guiding them through turbulence.

His side has adapted remarkably, grinding out wins when their rhythm faltered.

Their gritty 2-1 win at Girona last week was emblematic: imperfect football, but unyielding conviction.

“We may lack rhythm, but not resolve,” Flick said afterward.

The remark could serve as Barcelona’s motto this autumn.

Pedri’s chessboard

No player better embodies Barcelona’s soul than Pedri.

The 22-year-old orchestrator steps into the Clasico as the team’s creative anchor and emotional center.

His touch restores calm, his movement restores shape.

Flick calls him “our rhythm,” and it’s no exaggeration – Pedri’s 92% pass accuracy and three chances created per match keep Barcelona’s possession game ticking.

Across the halfway line, Jude Bellingham waits – Real Madrid’s heartbeat, an English whirlwind who has redefined their midfield with his late runs and fearless duels.

Their confrontation highlights a symbolic contrast of philosophies.

Pedri plays to control chaos, Bellingham to weaponize it.

If Barcelona dominate the ball, Pedri will dictate the script. If Madrid seize transitions, Bellingham will tear it apart.

Rashford’s renaissance

Few stories in European football have been as quietly redemptive as Marcus Rashford’s.

When the 28-year-old left Manchester United for Barcelona last summer, critics saw desperation – a fading star chasing relevance abroad.

Yet under Flick, Rashford has been reborn.

Five goals and six assists in 12 games testify to his revival, but the numbers tell only half the tale.

Flick has granted him what he long craved: structure with freedom.

Operating on the left or drifting centrally, Rashford has rediscovered his confidence, his pace and his hunger.

His Champions League brace against Olympiacos in midweek was a reminder of his peak form.

Against Madrid, his battle with the makeshift right-back Federico Valverde – forced into defensive duty amid injuries – could become a tactical fault line.

For Rashford, the Bernabeu offers not just a stage but a statement: the proof that reinvention can be glorious.

Yamal, the fearless young king

At the other end of the age spectrum stands 18-year-old Lamine Yamal, a generational talent already carving out his place in Clasico folklore.

Last season, he dismantled Madrid in the Supercopa final with a goal and two assists; this season, he’s Europe’s most daring dribbler, averaging nearly 15 take-ons per 90 minutes.

His confidence is raw, his unpredictability priceless.

After a brief layoff with a groin strain, Yamal returned to torment Olympiacos and will again shoulder the creative spark from the right.

His duel with Madrid left-back Alvaro Carreras will pit exuberance against calculation.

With the possible return of his partner in crime, Raphinha, Yamal might be a thorn under Los Blancos' defense.

Echoes of last season

Flick’s first year at the Camp Nou brought a rare spectacle – total dominance of Real Madrid.

Barcelona won all four encounters, outscoring their rivals 16-7 and dismantling them with relentless pressing.

The 4-0 humiliation at the Bernabeu in Oct. 2024 became a touchstone of the Flick era: a night when Barça hunted in packs, recovered possession 12 times in the attacking third and turned every recovery into a dagger.

This season, circumstances differ but belief persists.

Flick has drilled his team to adapt – less flamboyant but just as ruthless.

Even without Lewandowski, the front line functions through movement and spontaneity rather than a static striker.

Goals are shared; responsibility is collective. It is the Barça of necessity, not luxury – yet perhaps all the more dangerous for it.

Madrid’s evolution and vulnerabilities

Across the divide, Xabi Alonso’s Madrid are a project in evolution – brilliant, bold and brittle.

The Basque tactician, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti in the summer, has restored intensity and structure, but at a cost.

The team presses higher than ever, leaving spaces that a composed opponent can exploit.

Kylian Mbappe’s revival has transformed their attack; his 10 goals in nine league games are a reminder of his lethal precision.

Yet Madrid’s defense remains a patchwork.

Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold are long-term absentees, Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba remain sidelined and Alonso has been forced to redeploy Valverde as a full-back and pair Militao with 19-year-old Dean Huijsen at center.

For Barcelona, this represents both danger and opportunity: danger in Mbappe’s breakneck counters, opportunity in Madrid’s unsettled shape.

Mental edge

El Clasico is never just tactical; it’s psychological warfare played to a global audience.

Barcelona enter with the mental edge – four straight wins and the memory of last year’s dominance. Madrid, in contrast, carry the burden of revenge, urged on by 80,000 restless souls at the Bernabeu.

Alonso’s side will look to channel fury into fluidity, while Flick will seek calm amid chaos.