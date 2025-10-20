Barcelona return to continental duty on Tuesday night, hosting Olympiacos at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in a Champions League league-phase clash that arrives at a delicate moment in their season, days before the first El Clasico of the campaign.

For Hansi Flick’s men, the match carries double weight: a chance to shake off recent turbulence and solidify footing in Europe before Sunday’s Santiago Bernabéu showdown.

After edging Newcastle United 2-1 in their Champions League opener, Barcelona faltered in Paris, falling 2-1 to the reigning European champions.

That loss snowballed into domestic trouble – a humbling 4-1 defeat to Sevilla before the international break left the Blaugrana rattled and questioning their rhythm.

Their weekend derby against Girona seemed headed for more frustration when Axel Witsel canceled out Pedri’s early goal.

Then, deep into stoppage time, Ronald Araujo rose to meet Frenkie de Jong’s cross and headed home a dramatic 93rd-minute winner, restoring confidence and sending Barcelona temporarily to the top of La Liga.

Still, Flick faces a balancing act.

With El Clasico looming, he must decide how much to rotate without jeopardizing momentum.

His side sits 16th in the Champions League league-phase standings – too low for comfort, too early for panic.

Injuries complicate the plan

Barcelona’s injury list remains a thorn.

Goalkeepers Joan Garcia and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are sidelined, as are Gavi and Dani Olmo.

Robert Lewandowski’s hamstring injury, sustained on international duty, rules him out for a month, leaving Flick short of attacking firepower.

Raphinha, still recovering from a thigh strain, is doubtful.

Ferran Torres could return from a minor hamstring issue, but Barcelona are wary of rushing him back ahead of Sunday’s trip to Madrid.

Youngster Fermin Lopez is pushing for a start after impressing off the bench, while Araujo could slot back into defense as Flick tinkers with his backline.

Olympiacos' 1st European spark

For Olympiacos, this is about survival and pride.

The Greek champions have yet to win a Champions League league-phase match, sitting 29th after a draw with Pafos and a 2-0 loss to Arsenal.

Jose Luis Mendilibar’s men, who lifted last season’s UEFA Conference League title, have found their domestic form steadier.

A 2-0 win over AEL Larissa on Sunday – courtesy of Ayoub El Kaabi’s first-half brace – returned them to the summit of the Greek Super League.

But on the continental stage, goals have been painfully scarce: Olympiacos are one of just two teams yet to score in this season’s league phase.

Their historical record offers little comfort – 11 straight defeats in Champions League group or league-phase games.

Mendilibar himself has faced Barcelona 27 times as a manager, losing 23 of them. The odds, again, are heavy.

Selection woes

Olympiacos will be without injured full-back Rodinei and winger Gabriel Strefezza.

Several players – including Remy Cabella, Ruben Vezo, and Yusuf Yazici – were omitted from the club’s registered European squad.

That leaves Mendilibar leaning heavily on El Kaabi, who has scored five goals in 10 appearances across all competitions.

Lorenzo Pirola is set to return in central defense alongside Panagiotis Retsos, while midfield veterans Dani Garcia and Gelson Martins could also earn recalls as the coach seeks balance and experience in hostile territory.

History and high stakes

This will be the first meeting between Barcelona and Olympiacos since the 2017-18 Champions League group stage, when Barça prevailed 3-1 at home.

Spanish sides have never lost to Greek opposition in European home games – a stat Flick’s team will be eager to preserve.

For Barcelona, it’s a test of focus. With El Clásico just days away, the danger lies in complacency – but Flick knows that another stumble in Europe could cast an early shadow on the campaign.